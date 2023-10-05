Media entrepreneur unites young activists with power brokers for fight to make social media safe

NEW YORK (AP) — A new organization, the Sustainable Media Center, is trying to unite young activists with power brokers for a fight to make social media safer. The group is concerned with Big Tech’s use of algorithms to funnel dangerous information to young people, and keep them using their platforms for as long as possible. Its strategy is to build a movement among Gen Z members who are most affected by the issue. The U.S. surgeon general has called for immediate action to protect young people, saying that social media use is nearly universal even though its impact on mental health hasn’t been determined.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.