Nobel Peace Prize guesswork focuses on the Ukrainian war, protests in Iran and climate change
By MARK LEWIS
Associated Press
STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be soon be revealed and the annual guessing game is reaching its climax. As usual, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has dropped no hints about who’s in the running this year. That leaves those speculating very little to go on about Friday’s announcement. Bookmakers are giving the lowest odds to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. However, guessing a winner is notoriously hard and the bookies rarely get it right.