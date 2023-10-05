Nonprofit service provider Blackbaud settles data breach case for $49.5M with states

Fundraising software company Blackbaud agreed Thursday to pay $49.5 million to settle claims brought by the attorneys general of 49 states and Washington, D.C., related to a 2020 data breach that exposed sensitive information from 13,000 nonprofits. Blackbaud provides fundraising software to universities, hospitals, religious organizations and other nonprofits. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita co-led the investigation with Vermont. His office said health information, Social Security numbers and the financial information of donors or clients of the nonprofits was among the data exposed by the breach. The company did not admit any wrongdoing under the terms of the agreement.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.