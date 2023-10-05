NYC mayor to residents of Puebla, Mexico: ‘Mi casa es su casa,’ but ‘there’s no more room’

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) — The mayor of New York City is in Puebla, Mexico, thanking migrants for their contributions to his city, but telling them it is already full. Eric Adams is visiting the city just outside the nation’s capital as part of a four-day trip to Latin America that he hopes will ease the burden of asylum seekers on New York. After sharing warm words with Puebla’s politicians, Adams was more frank with the press, saying there simply is no more room in New York. Over 120,000 migrants have arrived in the city in the last year. Adams said last month it’s a crisis that threatens to “destroy New York City.”

