Progressive activist Cornel West leaves the Green Party and will run for president as an independent

NEW YORK (AP) — Progressive activist Cornel West will run for president in 2024 as an independent, not as a member of the Green Party. West says in a social media post that his independent candidacy is intended “to end the iron grip of the ruling class and ensure true democracy.” He says people want change, they want “good policies over partisan politics” and there’s a desire to break the two-party hold in the United States. West faces long odds in his quest to become the first candidate not affiliated with a major party to win the presidency. Democrats are concerned he could have a significant impact by taking votes that would otherwise go to President Joe Biden.

