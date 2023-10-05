Ramaswamy says angry protesters rammed his car in Iowa; police say no evidence crash was intentional

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign says protesters upset about his remarks in opposition to aid for Ukraine purposely rammed his car in Iowa in retaliation, but police say there is no evidence to support the claim that the crash was intentional. The police account of the crash in Grinnell on Thursday afternoon sharply diverged from the story told by Ramaswamy’s campaign, which contended that at least one protester yelled and swore at the candidate before jumping into a vehicle, ramming his empty campaign car and speeding off. Police say the driver of the car that hit Ramaswamy’s told them she wasn’t a protester and accidentally hit the vehicle while leaving lunch at a nearby deli.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and MARGERY A. BECK Associated Press

