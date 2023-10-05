Drone attacks in Syria kill and wound officers and civilians at a military ceremony

BEIRUT (AP) — A drone attack has struck a packed graduating ceremony for military officers in the city of Homs, killing civilians and military personnel and wounding dozens more, Syrian state television reported. Syria’s military in a statement Thursday said that drones laced with explosives targeted the ceremony as it came to an end. They did not specify the number of casualties and did not accuse anyone in particular of carrying out the deadly strike. However, Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that seven officers were killed, and another 20 were wounded. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

By GHAITH AL-SAYED and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.