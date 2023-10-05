U.S ambassador to Libya says deadly floods have spurred efforts to unify the north African country

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. Ambassador to Libya says that the floods that devastated a Libyan coastal city last month have spurred efforts to unify the oil rich country through elections. Ambassador Richard Norland says the tragedy, which killed thousands of people in the eastern city of Derna, has added urgency to “unify the country’s institutions.” Oil-rich Libya has been divided between rival governments since 2014. Norland said both sides will need to agree on a series of electoral laws and the formation of caretaker government that would oversee the vote.

By JACK JEFFERY The Associated Press

