Wisconsin hearing considers $614M plan to fund Milwaukee Brewers stadium repairs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The architect of legislation to give the Milwaukee Brewers more than $614 million to cover repairs at American Family Field is defending the proposal to fellow lawmakers. Republican state Rep. Robert Brooks said during a hearing Thursday before a state Assembly committee that the plan would keep the Brewers in Major League Baseball’s smallest market through 2050 without new taxes. He stressed that the tax revenue the team is expected to generate over the next 27 years would cover the state’s expenses. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says he’d probably support any stadium proposal that comes across his desk. But he’s concerned the city and county will have to contribute too much.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.