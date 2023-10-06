Skip to Content
ACLU sues a Tennessee city over an anti-drag ordinance

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee has filed a federal lawsuit against a Tennessee city that passed an anti-drag show ordinance. The ordinance is designed to ban drag performances from taking place on public property. The legal challenge is the latest development in the ongoing political battle over LGBTQ+ rights inside Tennessee. The state’s conservative leaders have also sought to limit classroom conversations about gender and sexuality and ban gender-affirming care. The latest lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights.

