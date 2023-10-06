Arkansas jail inmates settle lawsuit with doctor who prescribed them ivermectin for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Five former inmates at an Arkansas county jail have settled their lawsuit against a doctor who they say gave them ivermectin without their consent to treat COVID-19. A federal judge last week dismissed the 2022 lawsuit against Dr. Robert Karas, who was the doctor for the Washington County jail. Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug approved for used by people and animals, but it has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19. The inmates say they were never told ivermectin was among the medications they had been given to treat their COVID-19 infections. Each inmate is receiving $2,000 in the settlement.

