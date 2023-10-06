Data breach at MGM Resorts expected to cost casino giant $100 million

NEW YORK (AP) — The data breach that MGM Resorts is calling a cyberattack is expected to cost the casino giant more than $100 million. The Las Vegas-based company’s CEO Bill Hornbuckle says no customer bank account numbers or payment card information was compromised in the incident. But hackers stole other personal information, including names, driver’s license numbers and social security numbers belonging to some customers who did business with MGM prior to March 2019. Beyond the casino world, Clorox also disclosed a cyberattack recently. The maker of bleach and other household products says the attack has caused large-scale disruption of operations and predicts a significant fall in sales for the first quarter of 2024.

