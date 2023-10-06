Lebanese army rescues over 100 migrants whose boat ran into trouble in the Mediterranean

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says the army has rescued more than 100 migrants after their boat faced technical problems in the Mediterranean off the coast of the northern city of Tripoli. The agency says the boat called for help after it ran into difficulties Friday afternoon in Lebanese territorial waters. For years Lebanon had been a country that received refugees from the region but since the small nation’s economic meltdown began in October 2019, thousands of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians have been trying to take the dangerous trip across the Mediterranean to reach Europe in search of stability and opportunities.

