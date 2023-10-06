Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice rejects GOP call to recuse on redistricting cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A newly elected liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice has declined to recuse herself from a pair of redistricting lawsuits. Justice Janet Protasiewicz has called Republican-drawn electoral districts “rigged” and accepted nearly $10 million in campaign donations from the Democratic Party. Her decision Friday to remain on the cases increases the chance that Republicans, who control the Legislature and drew the maps, may proceed with the unprecedented step of impeaching her. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has threatened impeachment if Protasiewicz doesn’t step down. Republicans argue she has pre-judged the cases, which could result in new, more Democrat-friendly maps being drawn before the 2024 election.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.