Narges Mohammadi is the 5th Nobel peace laureate to win while imprisoned. Here are the others

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee urged Iran to release imprisoned peace prize winner Narges Mohammadi and let her accept the award at the annual prize ceremony in December. Such appeals have had little effect in the past. Mohammadi is an Iranian human rights activist and the fifth peace laureate to get the prize while in prison or under house arrest. In none of the previous cases did the prize result in the recipient’s release. Two of them remained in captivity until they died.

