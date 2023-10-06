Palestinians march at youth’s funeral procession after settler rampage in flashpoint West Bank town
By ISABEL DEBRE
Associated Press
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinians have marched in anger at a funeral procession for a 19-year-old killed by Israeli security forces after Jewish settlers rampaged through a flashpoint West Bank town the night before. The youth’s death came as tensions have escalated during the Jewish holiday season. It marked the latest in a surge in Israeli-Palestinian fighting that has so far killed nearly 200 Palestinians this year — the highest death toll in about two decades. Some 30 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks on Israelis during that time. Following a brazen Palestinian shooting attack on an Israeli motorist along the volatile route through the Palestinian town of Hawara on Thursday, mobs from nearby Israeli settlements stormed into the town.