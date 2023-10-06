Police issue arrest warrant for 19-year-old acquaintance in death of Philadelphia journalist

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say Friday that they have issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old acquaintance in the death of a Philadelphia journalist. Authorities say 39-year-old Josh Kruger was shot and killed at his Philadelphia home early Monday. Police say Robert Edmond Davis killed Kruger, and video shows the suspect in the area before the shooting. Police say the motive is unknown, but Kruger had been trying to help the suspect get through life. Requests for comment went unanswered Friday at phone numbers found in online and database searches for the suspect or someone who could speak on his behalf. Online court records do not list a lawyer for Davis in the past who might speak for him.

