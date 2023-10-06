Retired Australian top judge and lawyers rebut opponents of Indigenous Voice

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former High Court chief justice and dozens of legal academics are rebutting key arguments used in the public campaign against Australians creating an advocacy body for the Indigenous population. Retired High Court Chief Justice Robert French used a speech to the National Press Club on Friday to urge Australians to vote to enshrine in the constitution a so-called Indigenous Voice to Parliament at an Oct. 14 referendum. The Voice is aimed at giving Australia’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority more say on government policies that effect their lives. Separately, 71 Australian university teachers of constitution law and other fields of public law signed an open letter published Friday, rebutting the argument that the Voice would be “risky.”

