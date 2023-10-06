Supporters of Tennessee death row inmate Gary Sutton hope to prove he is innocent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Friends and family of Tennessee death row inmate Gary Sutton say he is hoping to have his public defender removed from his case. They believe Susanne Bales has not done enough to pursue Sutton’s claims of innocence. Supporters gathered outside the Tennessee State Capitol on Friday to back Sutton, who has been on death row since 1996. One of those at the rally was a private investigator hired by Sutton’s supporters who says she has evidence of Sutton’s innocence. Sutton’s legal team says they are working “to ensure that Gary is not executed for a case that is riddled with problems.”

