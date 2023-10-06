Witnesses to FBI hunt for Civil War gold describe heavily loaded armored truck, signs of a night dig

PENFIELD, Pa. (AP) — New eyewitness accounts are raising questions about the FBI’s secretive 2018 dig for a legendary cache of Civil War-era gold. Two men who were near the excavation site in rural Pennsylvania have told The Associated Press they heard loud noises early in the morning. Later, they say they saw a convoy with an armored truck that appeared heavily weighed down. A treasure hunter who led FBI agents to the site accuses the agency of conducting a secretive overnight dig and spiriting away hundreds of millions of dollars in gold. The FBI denies it worked overnight and says its excavation didn’t produce any gold. The treasure hunter is currently suing the FBI over access to records about the dig.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.