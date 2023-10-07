At least 15 people are killed when a bomb brought home by children explodes in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A community leader says at least 15 people are dead after a group of children brought home an explosive device they had found while playing. A member of the Masisi civil society organization said Saturday that the tragedy took place Friday evening. The children found the bomb near a palm oil tree and took it back with them. The device exploded while some of the adults were trying to figure out what it was. For the past two weeks, the region has been the scene of hostilities between local armed groups vying for control of villages. The spokesman said the area “is littered with numerous explosive devices abandoned and booby-trapped by fighters.”

