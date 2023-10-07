Jewish diaspora mourns attack on Israel, but carries on by celebrating holidays

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jewish diaspora is trying to make sense of an attack that killed hundreds and wounded many more during a holiday season that is supposed to be among the most festive times on the Jewish holiday calendar. The attacks by the militant group Hamas came the day after the end of Sukkot, the weeklong celebration to commemorate the harvest season and the period in which Jews lived in the desert after being freed from slavery in Egypt. American Jewish Congress president Jack Rosen says it’s no accident that the attack was carried out during a holiday and the Jewish Sabbath.

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and AMY TAXIN Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.