Trump sets his sights on Iowa with visits Saturday as he tries to solidify his support in the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump is continuing his autumn push in Iowa on Saturday with presidential campaign events planned in two of the leadoff caucus state’s larger cities. Trump’s expected afternoon stops in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids will be his third and fourth in a little more than two weeks. It’s part of a stepped-up campaign schedule as the opening contest for the 2024 Republican nomination approaches. His organizing rallies are aimed at encouraging attendees to pledge to support him in the scheduled Jan. 15 caucuses. Those are the precinct-level, party-run meetings where party members also register the first votes of the 2024 GOP campaign.

