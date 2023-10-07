UN warns Pakistan that forcibly deporting Afghans could lead to severe human rights violations

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations is warning that forcibly deporting Afghans from Pakistan could lead to severe human rights violations. Pakistan recently announced a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, telling them to return to their home countries by Oct. 31 to avoid mass arrest and deportation. The U.N. said Saturday that all returns need to be voluntary, dignified and without any pressure. It wants Pakistan to continue protecting vulnerable Afghans who have sought safety in the country and could be at imminent risk if forced to return. Pakistan denies targeting Afghans.

