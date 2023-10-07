Washington finalizing the hire of Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen, AP source says

Washington is working to finalize the hire of Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen to fill its vacant AD position, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because details of a deal were still being worked out. An official announcement was planned for Monday. Yahoo Sports was first to report Washington was targeting Dannen. He will replace Jen Cohen, who left Washington for Southern California in August. Both schools are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten next year.

