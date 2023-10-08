5 things to know as Israel declares war on Hamas following the militant group’s unprecedented attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has declared war, bombarding the Gaza strip with airstrikes in retaliation for a major surprise attack by the militant group Hamas. The declaration comes a day after an unprecedented incursion by Hamas fighters who blew through a fortified border fence and terrorized Israeli communities. As the violence spread, at least 700 people have been reported killed in Israel and more than 400 in Gaza. Israel has previously carried out major military campaigns Lebanon and Gaza that it portrayed as wars, but without a formal declaration.

