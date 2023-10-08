Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. as Israel declares war after Hamas attack

ATLANTA (AP) — Supporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause rallied in many American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East. Palestinian Americans planned to rally Sunday outside of the Israeli consulates in in Atlanta and Chicago. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to lead a Jewish community gathering in support of Israel at a synagogue in San Francisco. A pro-Palestinian march was planned for Times Square Sunday afternoon. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul called the anticipated gathering ‘abhorrent and morally repugnant.’

By ALEX SANZ and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

