1 killed and 8 wounded in shooting at Pennsylvania community center party
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and eight were wounded in a shooting during a private party at a Pennsylvania community center early Sunday. State police say nine people between the ages of 18 and 23 were shot shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township. A 22-year-old Pittsburgh man died at the scene. The wounded, including an 18-year-old Chicago man who was critically injured, were taken to hospitals. Authorities haven’t arrested anyone or said if they know who fired the shots or what led to the shootings.