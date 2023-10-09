Alabama library mistakenly adds children’s book to “explicit” list because of author’s name

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama public library director says the library mistakenly added a children’s picture book to a list of potentially inappropriate titles because the author’s last name is “Gay.” “Read Me a Story, Stella” is a children’s picture book by Canadian author Marie-Louise Gay. It was added to a list of books flagged for potential removal from the children’s section of the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library because of “sexually explicit” content. But the library’s executive director told AL.com. that the book should not have been on the list and was only added because of the keyword “gay.”

