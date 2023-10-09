An independent inquiry opens into alleged unlawful killings by UK special forces in Afghanistan

LONDON (AP) — An independent inquiry has opened in the U.K. to examine claims that British special forces murdered dozens of Afghan men during counterinsurgency operations in Afghanistan a decade ago. It will also look into allegations that authorities subsequently covered up the alleged illegal activity. The inquiry opened at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday. It focuses on alleged unlawful killings that took place during night raids carried out by elite military units in the war-torn nation between 2010 and 2013. Families of those killed which included children say they were innocent and unarmed civilians and called on the inquiry to unearth the truth.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.