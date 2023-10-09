Casino industry spurs $329 billion in US economic activity, study by gambling group shows

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S, casino gambling industry says it generates nearly $329 billion a year in economic activity. The American Gaming Association says the industry’s economic impact in 2022 was up 26% from 2017, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Commercial and tribal casinos support 1.8 million jobs, including 700,000 jobs at casinos and related businesses — about the same as in 2017. The study says those jobs generated $104 billion in wages across the country, up 40% from 2018. The U.S. casino industry is having its best year ever this year in terms of the amount of money won from gamblers. It is on a pace to exceed the $60 billion it won from gamblers last year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.