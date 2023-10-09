European Union ‘immediately’ suspends hundreds of millions in aid for Palestinian authorities

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says that the bloc is “immediately” suspending hundreds of million of euros in aid for Palestinian authorities because of what an EU commissioner called the “scale of terror and brutality” during the attacks on Israel by Hamas. Germany and Austria also announced similar measures. EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi tweeted that “we need action and we need it now.” The move also underscored strong words of EU support for Israel since the Hamas attacks started on Saturday, including that Israel had now every right to defend itself within the bounds of international law.

