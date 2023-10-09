‘Frasier’ returns to TV but you don’t need to be a superfan of the original to laugh at its jokes
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
After two decades, the character Dr. Frasier Crane returns in a new sitcom, “Frasier,” for Paramount+. The show sees Kelsey Grammer’s Crane return to Boston, which is where viewers first met the character on “Cheers.” The writers behind the show use restraint, referencing the original series sparingly and taking it easy on the Frasier-speak. This Frasier wants to repair his relationship with his son Freddy, who is now grown and works as a firefighter. He also gets a job as a professor at Harvard. Writers Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris are co-showrunners. Director James Burrows, who was a director on “Cheers” and “Frasier,” helmed two episodes of the sequel. The series debuts Oct. 12.