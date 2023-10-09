Hong Kong eyes stronger economic and trade ties with Thailand to expand its role in Southeast Asia

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says the city will seek to strengthen its economic and trade ties with Thailand after a meeting with the country’s prime minister. Chief Executive John Lee said at a weekly press briefing on Tuesday that he and Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin agreed during a meeting a day earlier that the two sides have “good and close relations” and that they would promote more exchanges between their people. Lee’s administration is seeking to further expand the Chinese financial hub’s role in Southeast Asia to boost economic growth following years of COVID-19 restrictions.

