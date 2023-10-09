Is Mar-a-Lago worth $1 billion? Trump’s winter home valuations are at the core of his fraud trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — How much is Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago worth? That’s now a point of contention after a New York judge ruled that the former president exaggerated the Florida property’s value when he said it is worth at least $420 million. In siding with New York in the state’s lawsuit accusing Trump of grossly overvaluing his assets in business transactions, Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump consistently exaggerated Mar-a-Lago’s worth. He compared Trump’s estimate to the Palm Beach County tax appraiser’s recent valuations of about $20 million. But Palm Beach real estate agents strongly disagree. They think Mar-a-Lago would easily fetch hundreds of millions and a bidding war could push the price over a billion.

