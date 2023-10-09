Las Vegas-area teachers union challenges law prohibiting members from striking

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s largest teachers union has filed a lawsuit challenging a state law that makes it illegal for public school employees including teachers to go on strike. The filing Monday in state court in Las Vegas represents the next step in a contentious contract battle over pay and working conditions in the fifth-largest school district in the nation. The Clark County Education Association argues that the 1969 law against strikes is unconstitutional and infringes on First Amendment rights of its approximately 18,000 members. The union also argues the state’s definition of a strike is overbroad and allows for discriminatory enforcement. The Clark County School District says it’s evaluating the complaint.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

