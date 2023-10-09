Powerball jackpot grows to $1.55 billion for Monday; cash option worth $679.8 million

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.55 billion for Monday night’s drawing after no one matched the game’s six numbers for the giant prize Saturday. The $1.55 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which would be an estimated $679.8 million. The jackpot is now the fourth-largest U.S. lottery prize after rolling over for 34 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize July 19. The largest U.S. jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize in California last year.

