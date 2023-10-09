San Francisco police say they shot and killed a person who drove into Chinese consulate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say they shot and killed a driver who crashed into the Chinese consulate. Police said in a short news conference that a vehicle drove into the lobby of the Chinese consulate on Monday afternoon. Police said officers entered, made contact with the suspect and an officer involved shooting occurred involving the driver. Police say despite life-saving efforts, the suspect was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

