US raises the death toll to 9 of Americans killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says at least nine American citizens have been killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel. That’s an increase over the previous toll of four. It says an undetermined number of American citizens remain missing and unaccounted for. On Sunday, an official said that number was fluid and had ranged from between six to 12. It is not clear whether the missing had been taken hostage, were killed or are in hiding. Spokesman Matthew Miller says the department is in touch with families “and providing all appropriate consular assistance.”

By MATTHEW LEE and TARA COPP Associated Press

