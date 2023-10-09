Wisconsin GOP leader silent on impeachment of Supreme Court justice after earlier floating it

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top Republican state lawmaker, who had threatened to possibly impeach a newly elected liberal state Supreme Court justice if she didn’t step down from a redistricting case, doesn’t mention that option in his first comments since the justice decided against recusal. Justice Janet Protasiewicz declined late Friday to recuse from the redistricting case and sided with the liberal majority of the court to take up the lawsuit. The case seeks to overturn Republican-drawn legislative maps. On Monday, Vos did not mention impeachment as an option. He has not returned a text message asking if his comments meant impeachment was now off the table.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.