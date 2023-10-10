4 Britons who were detained in Afghanistan are released by the Taliban

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government says four Britons who were detained in Afghanistan on allegations that they broke the laws of the country have been released by the Taliban. The Foreign Office said in a brief statement Tuesday that it welcomed the release of the four Britons and expressed apologies on behalf of their families “to the current administration of Afghanistan for any violations of the laws of the country.” The Foreign Office didn’t provide details on who the four were or what laws they allegedly broke. The U.K.-based nonprofit Presidium Network, which was involved in negotiations to help secure the Britons’ release, said all four were on their way back to the U.K.

