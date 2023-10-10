After one week without a House speaker, Republicans appear no closer to choosing a new leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Republican majority is stuck and unable to coalesce around a new speaker. After having ousted Kevin McCarthy a week ago, there is no endgame in sight. On Tuesday evening, two leading contenders, Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan are scheduled to address colleagues behind closed doors at a candidate forum. But they appear to be splitting the vote. McCarthy is openly ready to reclaim the gavel he just lost, but that’s a longshot option unlikely to sway the handful of hardliners who just ousted him. They’ve created a stalemate that threatens to keep Congress partly shuttered.

By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.