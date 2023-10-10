Atlanta police chief fires officer after traffic stop led to Black deacon’s death

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s police chief has fired an officer who shocked a 62-year-old Black deacon with a stun gun during a dispute over a traffic ticket, leading to the man’s death. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Tuesday that Officer Kiran Kimbrough didn’t follow department procedures Aug. 10 when he didn’t wait until a supervisor arrived to arrest Johnny Hollman Sr. The chief says he made the decision to fire Kimbrough after an internal investigation concluded Monday. Schierbaum’s decision comes days before police video of the traffic stop could be released. A lawyer representing Kimbrough says he will comment later.

