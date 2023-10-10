California governor signs laws compelling universities to report return of Native American remains

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed two laws to require the California State University system and urge the University of California system to update the state on their progress to return Native American remains to tribes. These campuses are mandated by law to return remains and artifacts to tribes, but the state auditor found in recent years that many campuses have not done so. State audits of the university systems found that they need clear protocols for how to return these items. The legislation requires the state auditor’s office to review the University of California system’s progress in 2024 and 2026.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

