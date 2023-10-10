Florida’s Republican attorney general will oppose putting abortion rights amendment on 2024 ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Republican attorney general will oppose putting a proposed amendment protecting the right to an abortion on next year’s ballot. Attorney General Ashley Moody didn’t tell the state Supreme Court why she’ll oppose it. She notified justices Monday that a petition has reached enough signatures to trigger a language review. A group called Floridians Protecting Freedom has gathered just more than 400,000 of the nearly 900,000 voter signatures it needs to make the ballot. It requires the Supreme Court to make sure the ballot language isn’t misleading and applies to a single subject.

