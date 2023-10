Former Alabama lawmaker pleads guilty to voter fraud charge for using fake address to run for office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama lawmaker has pleaded guilty to a voter fraud charge after he rented a closet-size space in a home to fraudulently run for office in a district where he did not live. Former state Rep. David Cole pleaded Tuesday to a charge of voting in an unauthorized location. A judge sentenced the Republican from Huntsville to 60 days in jail. The remainder of his three-year sentence is suspended under a plea agreement reached with prosecutors. Prosecutors said Cole signed a lease in 2021 and paid $5 per month for a 5-by-5-foot space in a home to run for Alabama House District 10.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.