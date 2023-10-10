Former Haitian senator pleads guilty in US court to charges related to Haiti president’s killing

MIAMI (AP) — A former Haitian senator has pleaded guilty in the United States to charges related to the 2021 assassination of former President Jovenel Moïse. John Joel Joseph made his appearance at a Miami federal court and changed his plea after reaching an agreement with the government. Federal judge Jose Martinez set his sentencing for Dec. 19. Joseph faces a possible life sentence, but the U.S. government would recommend reducing it if he cooperates with the investigation, according to the 11th page plea agreement.

