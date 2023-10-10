Geraldine Brooks’ ‘Horse’ and biography of George Floyd win Dayton literary awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Geraldine Brooks’ “Horse,” a novel about race and forgotten history, and Robert Samuels’ and Toluse Olorunnipa’s “His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice” have won awards from the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation. Each year, the Dayton foundation honors a book of fiction and of nonfiction for using “the power of literature to foster peace, social justice, and global understanding.” Lily Brooks-Dalton’s “The Light Pirate” was the runner-up for fiction, and Adam Hochschild’s World War I-era history “The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis” was runner-up for fiction.

