Gunmen abduct 4 students of northern Nigerian university, the third school attack in one month

Associated Press (AP) — Nigerian police say gunmen have attacked yet another school in the country’s troubled northern region where they abducted four students. The Nasarawa State University, near the capital city of Abuja, was “invaded by unidentified gunmen” who took the students hostage from their lodge, said a spokesman for the Nasarawa police. The police said security forces responded to a distress call about the attack and “combed the area, but to no avail.” The police commissioner has ordered a manhunt for the culprits and hopes to rescue the four victims unharmed. It is the third school abduction in the West African nation in the last month.

