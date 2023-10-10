Skip to Content
In ‘Goth: A History,’ The Cure co-founder Lol Tolhurst traces the often-misunderstood subculture

By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a new book titled “Goth: A History,” The Cure co-founder Lol Tolhurst traces a misunderstood subculture. Tolhurst labels goth “the last true alternative outsider subculture.” Published by Hachette, “Goth: A History” weaves in first-person accounts while exploring goth music’s origins from punk’s anarchy. From there, Tolhurst dives into gothic literature and the French existentialists, which he considers formative to the subculture. Then there’s a musical history covering progenitors like Nico, icons like Joy Division, famed goth clubs like the Batcave, and modern goth groups like Nine Inch Nails.

Associated Press

